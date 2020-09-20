Rashid Khan is one of the most dangerous bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), who has taken 55 wickets in three seasons. But this Afghan spinner says that his focus is not on taking wickets but on bowling economically. “Never thought of taking so many wickets,” said the world’s number one T20 bowler, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 22-year-old said that he had five variations, which surprised the batsmen. Huh.

He said, “I have four to five ways to catch the ball. I use them on a wicket basis. These five grips help me to bowl differently because each type of ball pitches differently. ”

Rashid Khan said, “I use them mixed. I have variety, so I need to use them well. I use my fingers and shoulders to accelerate. ”

His best bowling economy rate in the IPL is 6.55 and average 21.69. Rashid said during the media conference ahead of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, “My focus is always on bowling economically for the team.” When I bowl economically, it helps the bowlers of the other end to take wickets.

He said, “I concentrate on putting dot balls and putting pressure on the batsmen so that they can take the risk.” My focus is on the needs of the team, which helps the team, that is important to me. ”

He said, “I am working hard on the new ball, but until I play in the long format, I cannot improve it. But I am trying to perfect it on the net because it is difficult to bowl in a shorter format.