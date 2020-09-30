In the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals have an upper hand against Kolkata Knight Riders. If Kolkata needs to win the match, it will have to show its best game against the in-form Rajasthan Royals. The Royals were believed to be a hidden Rustom from the beginning and made it known in the beginning of the tournament.

In the last match, Rajasthan achieved a record target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab. The Royals have won both their matches and have easily crossed the 200-run mark. The contribution of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia has been important in these successes, which have so far overshadowed the star players.

Haryana all-rounder Teotia had turned the match of the match by scoring 53 runs from 31 balls in the last match against Kings XI. With this innings, the Royals achieved the target of 224 runs with three balls remaining. Teotia had once scored eight from 19 balls and then 17 from 23 balls, but suddenly the aggressive batsman inside him woke up and changed the map of the match by hitting five sixes in one over from fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell.

The hero of the Royals’ first two wins was Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Samson. He has scored two consecutive half-centuries and his strike rate is 214.86. With this, he has again presented his claim for the place of wicketkeeper batsman in the Indian team. Captain Steve Smith played the role of a philosopher. He has scored two half-centuries while the team is waiting for a big knock from opener Jose Butler. Mumbai is threatened by KL Rahul, Shane Bond creates special strategy against Punjab captain

In such a situation, if KKR has to match or surpass the Royals, then its biggest star Andre Russell and England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will have to do their best. Morgan and Russell have had fewer chances so far as they have been dropped at number five and six in the batting order. The team management of KKR can field them in the upper order in this match especially the Caribbean cricketer who scored 510 runs in the last season with a strike rate of 204.81.

KKR lost to Mumbai Indians in their first match but in the second match, they made a good comeback by taking advantage of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mistakes. Talented opener Shubman Gill’s unbeaten half-century and Morgan’s stormy innings helped KKR reach the target of 145 runs with two overs remaining. But given the Royals batting, no goal can be said to be safe.

Apart from this, both the super overs of the season have been played in Dubai. This place is new for both the teams as they will play their first match here this season. For the record, let us know that till now the team batting first has won all the five matches.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders