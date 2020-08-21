The 13th season of the prestigious T20 League IPL begins on Saturday. By filling the title of the first edition of the league in its bag, Rajasthan Royals created panic. The victory of the underestimated team was like a fairy tale then. But, equipped with big foreign stars and talented cricketers, this team later went through ups and downs and could never repeat that success.

Now the effort in the UAE under the leadership of Steve Smith of Australia will be to repeat that miracle of 2008. Apart from Smith, there are many big names in the Rajasthan team.

Rajasthan Royals team leaves for UAE for IPL 2020

Strong side of team

Bang foreigner: The team has a battery of powerful foreign cricketers in the form of Captain Smith, in the form of Jose Butler, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Tom Kuran, Andrew Tae, David Miller and Oshane Thomas. They are capable of unseating any opposition. Butler is one of the best batsmen in the world of limited overs and he has the highest average (47.72) among RR players. Batting gets strengthened by the presence of Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa.

Pace Dum: Apart from the sensational Jofra Archer, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat and Oshane Thomas of the West Indies can be a threat to any team. Also, the team has great options like Ty, Karan, Varun Aaron and Ankit Rajput.

Young passion: Apart from the veterans, the Royals this time have reposed confidence in other talented young players including U-19 stars Yashswi Jaiswal, Akash Singh and Karthik Tyagi, who could be able to arouse new energy and enthusiasm in the team.

Team weakness

Skepticism on availability: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes remains skeptical about playing. He is in New Zealand due to a personal problem. On the other hand, Steve Smith, Butler and Kuran can also miss the opening match due to the quarantine rules, which could shock the team’s chances.



Avoiding Chennai: Rajasthan Royals have more wins than the number of matches they have lost in the IPL so far. He has won 73 out of 147 matches. But, his record against the three-time champion Chennai Superkings is surprisingly poor. Rajasthan have played a total of 21 matches against CSK in 14 of which they have suffered defeat. His winning percentage is just 33.33 against this team.

Finisher Who In the absence of Stokes, the team does not appear to have a solid choice in the role of finishers. In such a situation, there will be no backup players who can rescue the team in crisis if the top order fails in batting.

On these

Robin Uthappa (4411 runs in 177 matches, average 28.83), Sanju Samson (2209 runs in 93 matches, average 27.61) and captain Steve Smith (2022 in 81 matches, average 37.44) are the top scorers for the team. At the same time, the players of the opposition teams have survived by bowling Jaydev Unadkat (77 wickets in 73 matches, average 28.46), Varun Aaron (42 wickets in 47 matches, average 31.78) and Andrew Tye (39 wickets in 26 matches, average 21.07). Will happen.

IPL record of Rajasthan Royals

The team has played 147 matches in the league so far, of which 73 won and 69 lost. There were 5 matches with tie / no result. The team’s success percentage is 51.37. The Rajasthan Royals lost only 3 matches in their 2008 title-winning campaign. This is a record of the lowest number of defeats in a season of IPL by a team.