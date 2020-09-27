Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) lost their first match in a super over to Delhi Capitals. After this, he made a great comeback in his next match, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals scored 216 and defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs. Both these Powerpack teams will clash in Sharjah. It is the smallest of the three stadiums in the UAE and should be expected to score runs in this match.Kings XI (KXIP) is yet to give Chris Gayle a chance in this IPL. Gayle may get a chance in Sharjah. But if Gayle is brought down, what will happen to the opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul? Both of them have done very well in both the matches so far. Nicolas Puran may have to sit outside if he plays the game.

There is also good news for the Royals. His bang batsman Jos Buttler has completed the quarantine and is ready to play. Butler may be given a place in the middle order. Sanju Samson has shown strength at number three after the opening pair of captain Steve Smith and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Butler will come in the middle order and give a different strength to the batting order. Now if Butler comes, then who will sit outside is an important question. But it seems that David Miller might not make it to the final 11.



Possible XI

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat



Kings xi punjab

KA Rahul (captain / wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfraz Khan, Mujib ur Rehman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cortell, Murgen Ashwin