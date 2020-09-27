Kings XI Punjab complete 50 runs
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal together put Kings XI Punjab’s score to 50 runs before the end of 5 overs. In 4.3 overs, 50 runs were completed by the team with Mayank Agarwal four off Ankit Rajput. The team score is 58/0 after 5 overs. Mayank 28 and Rahul are playing 25 runs.
The batting of Rahul and Mayank
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul got just three runs in the first over, but after that both of them increased the speed of runs and in four overs the team’s score reached 41 runs. While Mayank hit one six off the ball of Ankit Rajput and Unadkat, Rahul hit three consecutive fours off Joffra Archer.
KXIP scores 11/0 after 2 overs.
Jaydev Unadkat scored just three runs in his first over and then in the over of Ankit Rajput, the Kings XI Punjab openers collected 8 runs, including a six off Mayank Agarwal’s bat. After two overs, Mayank 8 and Rahul 3 are present at the crease.
Rahul and Mayank started the innings
Both Kings XI Punjab openers Captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are opening the innings after being invited to bat first after losing the toss. Jaidev Unadkat is throwing the first over.
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI
Chris Gayle has not returned to the playing XI of Kings XI Punjab. Playing XI of Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.
Match 9. Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, K Nair, N Pooran, S Khan, G Maxwell, J Neesham, M Ashwin, S Cottrell, M Shami, R Bishnoi https://t.co/Cx1fa4W08O #RRvKXIP # Dream11IPL # IPL2020
– IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020
Rajasthan Royals playing XI
In the Rajasthan Royals team, Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajput have got a place in the playing eleven, Yashasvi Jaiswal and David Miller have not got a place in the team. Rajasthan playing XI: Jose Butler, Steve Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Tom Curran, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajput.
𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐢 𝐤𝐲𝐚? 4#RRvKXIP | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | # Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/71UONmTnE6
– Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2020
Rajasthan Royals won the toss
Rajasthan Royals won the toss, invited Kings XI Punjab to bat.
The pitch will help the batsmen
Before the match, Kevin Pietersen said about the pitch that it would be helpful to the batsmen, once again a high scoring match can be seen. This pitch is like a paradise for batsmen. On the other hand, Rohan Gavaskar said that the team that bats first will have more chances of winning the match.
Rajasthan and Punjab teams have reached the ground, will toss in some time
Teams from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have reached Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan’s star batsman Jose Butler also appeared on the field. His playing in the playing XI is almost fixed now.
Jos Buttler is in the house.#RR fans, how’s the josh?# Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/ep68VNqJjI
– IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020
Rahul’s bat has spoken fiercely against Rajasthan Royals
KL Rahul has averaged 117.50 in the last four matches against Rajasthan Royals. Once again, Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab will have a lot of expectations, Rahul has already introduced his superb form by hitting a century in the last match.
In his last 4️⃣ outings against #RR, @ klrahul11 has averaged 117.50 😱
Just can’t wait for #RRvKXIP tonight! 4#SaddaPunjab # IPL2020 #KXIP pic.twitter.com/SWinqo2G4G
– Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 27, 2020
Rajasthan captain Smith and Punjab captain Rahul have played so many IPL matches
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has played 69 IPL matches so far and this will be his 70th IPL match, while Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has played 82 IPL matches so far and this will be his 83rd IPL match.
Hello and welcome to Match 9 of # Dream11IPL.
Steve smith led @rajasthanroyals will take on KL Rahul’s @lionsdenkxip.#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/GriivsvjpV
– IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020
In the last match in Sharjah, there was some rain in sixes
This season, when the last match was played in Sharjah, the batsmen of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings together smashed 33 sixes. Rajasthan Royals shared the highlights of that match on Twitter before the match against Kings XI Punjab.
The last time we played in Sharjah … 📹
Full highlights up on the fan app. Watch it NOW. 4#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | # Dream11IPL
– Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2020
Butler is trending on Twitter even before playing XI
Rajasthan Royals star batsman Jos Buttler did not play in the last match, his return to the playing XI is being confirmed in this match. Butler is trending on Twitter just hours before the match starts.
Jos Buttler is trending … and he hasn’t even started smashing yet. 4#HallaBol | #RRvKXIP
– Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2020
Before the match, Kings XI Punjab head coach Kumble knows what
Kings XI Punjab Head Coach Anil Kumble said that the Sharjah field would be no chance for bowlers to make mistakes. He said that in this match bowlers will have to take special care of their line and length.
“If you bowl in good areas you still mean business!” 4
Here’s @ anilkumble1074‘s take on short boundaries in Sharjah ⤵️
Content courtesy: @cricketnmore #SaddaPunjab # IPL2020 #KXIP #RRvKXIP https://t.co/1qCX4WswKl
– Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 27, 2020
It might be interesting to see Cottrell vs Butler
It is almost certain that the Rajasthan Royals bang batsman Jos Buttler is going to play in this match, in such a situation everyone will have their eyes fixed on the batting against Sheldon Cottrell of Kings XI Punjab, when both were face to face in the international match, some It happened
It will be Jos Buttler vs Cottrell ………… Insha Allah ………. waiting for something simillar to this from JOS …… pic.twitter.com/2CGqwBHiWe
– Jos Buttler Fans (@ ancook23576348) September 27, 2020
Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI
Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (Captain), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.
.
Leave a Reply