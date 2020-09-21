After winning the IPL title for the first time, Rajasthan Royals have not been able to do this feat. This time the youngsters of Rajasthan Royals will try their best to impress with their performance in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Players representing the Indian Under-19 team like Karthik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal would like to repeat the feat that made Rockstar ‘Ravindra Jadeja’ the first choice of the Indian team as an all-rounder 12 years ago. Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on 22 September, while in their last league match, Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on 1 November.

The player Country Roll Steve Smith (Captain) Australia Batsman Jose butler England Wicket-keeper-batsman Robin Uthappa India Allrounder Sanju Samson India Wicket-keeper-batsman Ben stokes England Allrounder Jofra Archer England Bowler Yashsvi Jaiswal India Batsman Manan Vohra India Batsman Karthik Tyagi India Bowler Aakash singh India Bowler Oshane Thomas West indies Bowler Andrew Ty Australia Bowler David miller South Africa Batsman Tom Curran England Bowler Anirudh Joshi India Allrounder Shreyas Gopal India Allrounder Ryan pollen India Batsman Varun Aaron India Bowler Shashank Singh India Allrounder Anuj Rawat India wicket keeper Mahipal Lomror India Batsman Mayank Markandey India Bowler

Rajasthan Royals strong side:

Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jose Buttle, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are his biggest strengths. Rajasthan’s top order has always been a quality performer, but their middle order has been weak. But the presence of Robin Uthappa and David Miller will bring flexibility to his team. Of course, these two players have not been the best performers in T20. Along with them, there are some young Indian players in the team. Ryan Pollen is an iconic player. Yashasvi Jaiswal has done well in the last Under 19 World Cup and in domestic cricket. Under-rated Shreyas Gopal is another important weapon of the team. His best season is yet to come. It remains to be seen if their star foreign players can give momentum to the team.

Rajasthan Royals’ weak side:

Some weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals can be seen clearly. First, Steve Smith’s injury and Ben Stokes’ absence of Stokes. Rajasthan will not be able to get the services of star all-rounder Ben Stokes in the opening round of the tournament, who is with his family in Christchurch due to his father being diagnosed with brain cancer. Although he has completed 14 days of isolation after reaching New Zealand and has started his training as well, it is yet to be seen when he will be able to join the team. Rajasthan’s start could be spoiled in their absence. Although Rajasthan has young Indian players, they may have to pay for the dependence on foreign players. Champions teams usually depend on Indian players. The bowling department of Rajasthan is also not strong. Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal are match winners, but the team will expect Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron to perform better. Andrew Tye, Tom Curran and Oshane Thomas may prove useful. Among the Indian bowlers, Karthik Tyagi and Akash Singh will also have to see if they fit into the team combination.

Rajasthan Royals Support Staff:

Andrew McDonald – Head Coach

Shane Warne-Mentor

Amol Majumdar – Batting Coach

Siraj Bahule – spin bowling coach

Rob Cassell – Fast Bowling Coach

Dishant Yagnik – Fielding Coach

John Gloster – Physio