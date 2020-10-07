Star all-rounder Ben Stokes can be seen playing for Rajasthan Royals in the second round of the league matches of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Stokes has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from New Zealand and is currently in mandatory isolation. He will join the team after the isolation of the Kovid-19 Test negative. Stokes revealed that his ailing father only asked him to return to cricket through the IPL.

Stokes withdrew from the home Test series against Pakistan due to his father’s illness. He moved to his father in New Zealand, who is battling brain cancer. After spending five weeks with his family, Stokes, who was signed with Rajasthan Royals, has reached UAE and is currently on isolation. Stokes wrote in his column in the Daily Mirror, ‘It was very difficult to say goodbye to my father, mother and brother in Christchurch. It is a very difficult time for us as a family, but we have supported each other well. ‘

He said, ‘After reaching this decision as a family, not from any outside influence, I left to play with the love and blessings of my parents.’ Stokes recalled a conversation with his parents in New Zealand, saying, ‘My father has always been aware of the responsibilities that I have. He told me that it is my duty to complete the work that I have and also as a father and husband. The 29-year-old New Zealand-born all-rounder said, ‘We discussed it a lot and we came to the decision that I should focus on my game now and after that I will return to Clare and the children.’