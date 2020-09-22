In the fourth match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, there will be a fight between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. While Dhoni’s team made a great start to their journey by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match, Rajasthan Royals will start their journey without their star players Jose Butler and Ben Stokes.

The team’s star player Jos Buttler is unable to participate in the first match due to the non-completion of the quarantine period. Butler arrived in the UAE with his family on 17 September. Butler will not only have to remain quarantine till September 23, but his two Kovid 19 Tests should also be negative before joining the team. Ben Stokes has not yet reached Dubai from New Zealand.

However, the matter of relief for Rajasthan Royals is to be fit for the first match of team captain Steve Smith. Apart from Smith, Rajasthan Royals can bet on three more foreign players Miller, Jofra Archer and Tom Kuran in the first match.

The success of Rajasthan Royals will depend to a large extent on the performance of young Indian players. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who performed brilliantly in the Under-19 World Cup, can be given the responsibility of opening with veteran Robin Uthapa. The most trusted batsman of the team, Sanju Samson, can handle the front at number three.

Rajasthan Royals may give a chance to Ryan Parag against Chennai Super Kings. Apart from this, Indian players like Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat and Akash Singh are considered to be completely fixed in the playing eleven.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, David Miller, Ryan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Akash Singh.

