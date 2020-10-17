In the Indian Premier League (IPL) match played on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore. At one time Rajasthan had taken a huge lead against Bangalore but AB de Villiers had a different take. Rajasthan scored 177 runs thanks to Smith’s 57-run knock, in response to which the Bangalore team won the match with two balls remaining thanks to an unbeaten half-century knock of 55 runs by AB de Villiers. Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith said on Saturday that he was disappointed to lose by coming so close to victory after a thrilling defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The loss to Rajasthan has led to three wins in nine matches, six points with six defeats and is placed seventh in the points table. The road to reach the playoffs has become difficult for Rajasthan. Smith said there is no guarantee of anything in T20 and anything can happen if de Villiers stays at the crease. This is the second match where we have lost by coming so close to victory, I am disappointed with this defeat. I believe it was a good score on a slow wicket.

He said that we had put pressure on Bangalore and played a special innings against him. We wanted to use Jaydev Unadkat in the big boundary here. He bowled slow balls on this wicket. However, the boundary is never big for de Villiers. I am happy with the batting I spent in the middle order and want to maintain my rhythm.

De Villiers hit a six off a six in the 19th over to fine Jayadev Unadkat’s balls, which led to 25 runs while RCB needed 35 runs to win the last two overs. Now only 10 runs were needed in the final over with two, one, two and one skyscraper to win the team’s sixth.

