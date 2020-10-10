The Rajasthan Royals defeat continues in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. In the match played against Delhi Capitals on Friday, the team suffered a crushing defeat by 46 runs. However, Rajasthan Royals have now got a big relief. The team’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes will be available to play for the first time this season on Sunday.

Captain Steve Smith has given information about playing Ben Stokes in the match to be held on October 11. In the double header to be played on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals are to compete with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Quarantine Period of Ben Stokes is going to be completed on Saturday.

Steve Smith said, “Ben Stokes’ quarantine has been completed. We have to get on the field the next day. However, Stokes has not practiced. But we have to talk about it.

Steve Smith has expressed disappointment over the defeat against Delhi Capitals. Smith said that he is not able to play according to the strategy under pressure.

Smith won the toss and invited Delhi Capitals to bat, which scored 184 runs for eight wickets. In response, Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 138 runs in 19.4 overs. Smith said, “The wicket was not as good as it had been.” We gave 10-15 runs more.

Let us know that Rajasthan Royals made a great debut in the tournament by winning their first two matches. But now due to four consecutive defeats, there is increasing pressure on the team to be out of the play-off race.

