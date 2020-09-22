Royals begin with a win by defeating Chennai In the fourth match of the 13th season of IPL played in Sharjah, the team led by Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals scored 216 for 7 wickets, after which the Chennai Super Kings team could manage 200 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Rajasthan defeated Chennai in their first match of the season and started with a win. Chennai defeated defending champions Mumbai in their first match of the season.

CSK won the toss, decided to field first Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss against Rajasthan Royals and decided to field first. Dhoni also won the toss against Mumbai in the last match and chose fielding first.

Faf’s stormy half-century, but could not win For Chennai, Faf du Plessis scored 72 runs in his 37-ball knock with the help of 1 fours and 7 sixes. He scored his 14th half-century in the IPL. Chennai’s sixth blow came in the form of Faf, who was caught by Jofra Archer at the hands of Sanju Samson on the 5th ball of the 19th over of the innings.

Vijay and Watson gave a good start to Chennai Chennai were given a good start by Shane Watson and Murali Vijay and together they shared a 56-run opening partnership. Both batsmen returned to the pavilion at an interval of just 2 runs. Watson was bowled by Rahul Teotia while Vijay was caught by Gopal off Gopal at the team’s score of 58. Watson hit 1 fours and 4 sixes in 21 balls while Vijay hit 3 fours in the same number of balls.

Chennai wickets fell quickly, Tewatia did wonders Rajasthan spinner Rahul Tewatiya showed the path of pavilion to Sam Karan and Rituraj Gaikwad in consecutive balls in the 9th over of the innings. Both were stumped by Sanju Samson. Chennai team’s score was reduced to 77 for 4 overs by 9 overs.

Samson and Smith added 121 runs Rajasthan captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson completed the 100-run partnership off just 44 balls. Both shared a 121-run partnership for the second wicket.

Archer hit 4 consecutive sixes in the last over It seemed at one time that Rajasthan’s score would not be able to cross even 200 runs but Jofra Archer played a key role in the final over, scoring 4 consecutive sixes to reach 216 runs. Archer returned unbeaten after scoring 27 runs off 8 balls.

Steve smith Captain Steve Smith scored 69 off 47 balls. In his innings, he hit four fours and four sixes. Smith was caught by Sam Karan at the hands of Kedar Jadhav. He landed the opening but returned to the pavilion on the second ball of the 19th over of the innings.

Sanju Samson’s stormy half-century Sanju Samson completed his half-century off just 19 balls. He scored 74 runs off just 32 balls, including 9 skyscraper sixes and 1 four.

Sam Karan burns, jerks 3 wickets Sam Karan took 3 wickets for Chennai Super Kings while Piyush Chawla, Lungi Gidi and Deepak Chahar got 1-1 wickets.

