Within minutes, thanks to the aggressive batting of villain-turned-hero Rahul Teotia, the Rajasthan Royals achieved an impossibly 224-run target against Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling match played in Sharjah on Sunday with three balls to spare. Notably, the Royals were finding it difficult after the fast-scoring Sanju Samson was dismissed in the 17th over. In such a situation, Teotia emerged as a hero for the Royals. Samson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs in just 42 balls before being dismissed.

However, the match looked to be headed to Punjab as Samson was dismissed. In such a situation, Tewatia played his most outstanding innings in this T20 tournament. After being brought up in the batting order, he continued to struggle during the batting. They were not even able to make proper contact between bat and bat. Seeing this weak batting, fans and cricket experts started criticizing him on social media.

But the 27-year-old, who hit 5 sixes off Sheldon Cottrell off the 18th over, silenced his critics. Following Tewatia’s footsteps, Jofra Archer hit two sixes off Mohammed Shami who came to the next over. After this, in the last, Tom Curran not only won with fours hitting the last nail in the coffin, but also recorded the name of the team in the record book. In the history of IPL, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals successfully achieved the highest run target.

After Tewatiya’s batting batting, he spread all over the Internet. After a fire at the last minute against Kings XI Punjab, there was a flood of people congratulating him on Twitter. He faced just 31 balls and helped the Rajasthan Royals to achieve the seemingly insurmountable target of 53 runs. After this blatant batting of Tewatia, Rajasthan Royals also changed their Twitter bio on Monday.