Rajasthan Royals suffered a 37-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. It was Rajasthan Royals’ first defeat in the tournament. After the defeat, Rajasthan legend Robin Uthappa has admitted that the team could not achieve the target of 175 runs due to the mistake of the batsmen. Uthapa said that our batsmen hurried and they completely failed to understand the pitch.

The Royals had a target of 175 runs, but their score in front of the KKR bowlers was 88 runs for eight wickets at one time. Tom Curren reduced the margin of defeat by scoring an unbeaten 54 runs. Uthappa said, “Later in the match the wicket slowed down a lot and the ball was stopping and coming to the bat. Certainly, to dominate the bowlers, we could have taken some time to adjust. ”

Uthapa said that his team did not change the strategy. He said, “We have played different types of cricket and in this match also we adopted the same attitude in batting.”

The Royals performed this poorly after achieving a record target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab. Uthappa said, “We had a big target in the last match. That match gave us a lot of morale. Apart from this, we felt that the wicket would play well. We could have taken a little more time to adjust to the pace of the wicket and could have dominated the bowlers after that.

The loss of the loss against Kolkata Knight Riders cost the Rajasthan Royals team the number one position in the points table. Rajasthan Royals team has now reached the third position.

