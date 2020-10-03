The Indian Premier League (IPL) has two matches to be played on Saturday. During this period, the Rajasthan Royals will face Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match. Before the match, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal has said that Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, is a strong team and it will be tough against them on Saturday. Gopal said that our first day’s match is going to happen here, so honestly we need to get on the field and assess those situations. We can’t really guess anything sitting here.

He further said that we have practiced several times a day at the ICC Academy, so we will reach there and take a decision. It should not be too different. I think it is a really good wicket and a good match will be seen. He said that Bengaluru has always been a good team and a tough opponent. This year they have won matches starting well.

He said that I am sure it is going to be a great match. It will be a great competition between bat and ball. I am really keen to play against him. Hopefully, we can put our third win on the board and move forward as a team. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in a Super Over in their previous match. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match under the leadership of Steve Smith.

See here Royal Challengers Bangalore team-

Royal Challengers bangalore Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

