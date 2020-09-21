Australian batsman and Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, who missed the ODI series due to a head injury in the England tour, took to the field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the team’s first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Are all set.

Smith suffered a head injury during the net session on the England tour due to which he did not play in a match of the ODI series. Now under the rules he has passed the ‘Kanakashan’ (fainting condition due to head injury) test and is ready to play.

In a media release issued from Rajasthan Royals, Smith said on Monday, “Obviously I did not play three ODIs in England.” I have been in Dubai for a few days. I relaxed and went running. Yesterday I ran a fast right-left which was part of the rules to return to the field. “He said,” Today I bat at the net. Hopefully I have recovered from injury and am ready to play tomorrow. ” . The captain is confident that the team is in a good rhythm and is waiting to show a great game. “

He said, “This player has been here for almost a month. He has practiced brilliantly. Nice to meet the new and old teammates of the Royals. Our team is strong for this season. We are ready. Expecting a better performance from the team, Smith said, “Chennai and Mumbai have been strong teams of this league for a long time.” We saw their match. CSK performed the match to its best. “He said,” Hopefully, we will start our campaign brilliantly by doing really well “.