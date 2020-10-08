Rajasthan Royals (RR), which failed to find their best XI, will play Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday, rectifying their shortcomings immediately after three consecutive defeats. The Royals had a great start and won both matches in Sharjah but suffered defeats in all three matches on big grounds like Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Now again he has returned to Sharjah and the victory in two matches will encourage him.

Delhi team is in amazing form

On the other hand, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi have done well in all three departments and won four out of five matches. Rajasthan are yet to find their best XI. With the return of Ben Stokes, his hopes are set but he is in Quarantine till 11 October. The form of captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson has suddenly deteriorated and the Indian batsmen included in the team are unable to score.

Rajasthan is struggling

Against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan fielded Ankit Rajput in the final XI along with Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Karthik Tyagi but that did not work. Jaiswal was dismissed on the second ball without opening the account while Rajput conceded 42 runs in three overs. Tyagi took one wicket for 36 runs. The good thing for Rajasthan is the return of form to Jos Buttler, who scored 70 off 44 balls in the last match.

Rajasthan’s bowling has power

In bowling, Jofra Archer and Tom Karan are under tremendous pressure, while spinner Rahul Tewatia has not been able to perform consistently. Delhi’s team, on the other hand, is one of the strongest teams. Captain Iyer is in excellent form while openers Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have also done well. Marcus Stoinis has scored two half-centuries. In bowling Kagiso Rabada has taken 12 wickets so far.

South Africa fast bowler Enrich Nortje has also performed well when needed. Harshal Patel, who replaced Ishant Sharma, took two wickets for 34 against Kolkata Knight Riders but conceded 43 runs in the last match. R Ashwin, who came in as fit for Amit Mishra, took one wicket for 26 runs.

Teams …

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Steven Smith (Captain), Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Osane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi, Jofra Archer.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Symes, Mohit Sharma, Enrique Narje , Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

note- The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.