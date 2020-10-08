Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was present in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to encourage the team. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in this match. Opener Rahul Tripathi played a key role in the team’s victory. Shah Rukh also enjoyed the game of Tripathiq and celebrated him in his own style.The right-handed batsman, who played an innings of 81 runs, was adjudged Man of the Match. When Tripathi went for the Man of the Match award, Shah Rukh shouted: ‘Rahul, the name must have been heard.’

In fact, his name has been Rahul in many of Shahrukh Khan’s films. The film whose dialogue was spoken by Shahrukh was taken from his 1997 blockbuster film Dil To Pagal Hai.



After this Rahul also tweeted, ‘Some of our runs were short but bowling made up for it. The boys of @KKRiders played very well. And I have to mention @ImRTripathi of our team ‘Name was heard … work is more amazing than that.’ Everyone is healthy, everything else is fine. @Bazmccullum see you soon. ‘