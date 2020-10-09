KKR’s team defeated CSK in the Indian Premier League match played on Wednesday. The hero of this victory of KKR was young batsman Rahul Tripathi who played an innings of 81 runs. Rahul Tripathi got a chance to meet his hero and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan after the match. Shah Rukh Khan not only praised Rahul Tripathi fiercely, but also spoke for him the popular dialogue of his film.

When Rahul was going to take the trophy for the Man of the Match, the team owner Shah Rukh said a famous dialogue of his film, ‘Rahul, Naam toh hoga.’ Hearing this, Rahul along with the commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle both started laughing.

Kolkata had given Chennai a target of 168 runs after Tripathi’s half-century innings. Chennai could score 157 runs. After the win, Shah Rukh also praised the players of the team and said, “We had scored a few runs but the bowlers made up for it. The players of the team did well. I have to mention Rahul Tripathi, the name was heard. . Work is even more amazing than that. “

Credit: KKR

You must have heard the name Rahul. This dialogue is from Shah Rukh’s 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. Rahul Tripathi also posed with the Man of the Match trophy in the style of Shah Rukh Khan after the match.

Rahul Tripathi described the meeting with Shah Rukh Khan as being a dream come true. Rahul said that meeting Shahrukh Khan is like a big achievement in his life.

IPL 2020: KL Rahul has come out in defense of himself, has made this big claim