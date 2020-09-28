Sharjah: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith praised Rahul Tewatiya’s stormy innings with five sixes in one over, calling the record victory against Kings XI Punjab here special.

On being invited to bat first, Kings XI scored 223 for two with a century from Mayank Agarwal (106), but the Royals set the record for the biggest target in the IPL by scoring 226 for six wickets. The heroes of his victory were Sanju Samson (85) and Teotia (53). Tewatia reversed the match by hitting five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell.

Smith said after the match, “This win is special. is not that so. Tewatia’s performance against Cottrell was amazing. The way we saw Tevatiya on the nets was shown in the over of the cotrell. He showed passion He told me during the timeout that we can still win ”.

He said, “We made a comeback with sixes on the cotrell. After this Jofra (Archer) again showed his skill of playing long shots. He hit four sixes in the last match and today he hit two sixes. Earlier the bowlers also made a good comeback because at one time it seemed that we have to chase the target of 250 runs.

Smith also praised Samson, who shared an 81-run partnership with the captain after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler. Smith said, “Sanju was hit very well. He was removing pressure from everyone. The ground here was small but his shots would go for six runs on any ground.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said that his team need not be disappointed despite the defeat

Rahul said, “This is T20 cricket. We have seen this many times. We do not need to be disappointed. We have done many things well but they have to give credit for your victory. Under pressure, bowlers can make mistakes. We have to come back strong.

He said, “I am with my bowlers. A match can be bad. The good thing is that it happened at the beginning of the tournament. We can make a strong comeback. A big score on such a small field does not really matter. The bowlers are scoring runs in the last over.

Man of the match Samson said, “I have been doing well since last year. I am in a very good mood and do not want any change in my game. I worked hard to achieve this. I told myself that I have 10 years in this fantastic game and I have to give everything in these ten years. ”

