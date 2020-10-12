The 13th season of the Indian Premier League saw a very exciting match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Tewatiya’s brilliant 45-run innings helped Rajasthan Royals beat Hyderabad by five wickets in this match. However, in this match which lasted till the last over, Khalil Ahmad and Rahul Teotia also saw a fuss.

Chasing the target of 159 runs from Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals had lost five wickets for 78 runs. But Rahul Tewatia emerged as the new hero in the IPL, scoring 45 runs off 28 balls and young batsman Parag made an unbeaten innings of 42 runs in 26 balls. An unbeaten partnership of 85 runs for the sixth wicket between these two batsmen.

In the last over, Rajasthan Royals needed 8 runs to win. On the fourth ball of the last over, Tewatia tried to take two runs. At the same time, a furore started between Khalil Ahmed and Teotia.

After this, on the fifth ball, Parag gave the victory to the Rajasthan Royals for six sixes. The debate between Teotia and Khalil intensified as the pollen hit six. But at the same time, Hyderabad captain Warner took over the case. Warner pacified both players.

However after the match, both the players also showed the spirit of the game. Khalil Ahmed went to Teotia and hugged him. Teotia also forgot the quarrel at the same time. Tewatia said that because of the warm atmosphere of the match at that time, Khalil Ahmed got into an argument.





