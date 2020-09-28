Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has praised his team after their best win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Rajasthan won the match by four wickets. Punjab had set a target of 224 runs and Rajasthan returned with a win from Rahul Tewatia in the 18th over with the help of five sixes. Teotia hit five sixes in Sheldon Cottrell’s over and brought his team to the threshold of victory.

After the match, Smith said, “What we saw Tewatia doing in the nets is what we saw him doing in Cottrell’s over.” He showed courage. He told me at the timeout that we are confident. ‘

Before these five sixes, Tewatia was also seen struggling to take the ball between the bats and Rajasthan depended on Sanju Samson for the win. Tewatia met the team’s hopes after Sanju’s dismissal.

Samson smashed 85 runs off 42 balls. Smith said, “Sanju was hitting the ball cleanly around the field. He was removing pressure from everyone. We have to get used to the big fields, but these shots were going everywhere.