Rahul Tewatia, who was the hero of victory against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, revealed the secret of his success. Tewatia chased the biggest target of the IPL, scoring 5 sixes in Sheldon Cottrell’s over. Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Tewatiya said that the experience of playing with three spinners of the Indian team in domestic cricket helped them to gain incredible potential.

After scoring 17 runs off the first 23 balls, Rahul Tewatia finally added 53 runs in 31 balls. Tevatiya, who was battling at the start of the innings, turned the match dice by putting five sixes in one over. Before the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Tewatia said in the press conference, ‘I play for Haryana and made my debut in Ranji Cricket in 2013-14. I played a lot of matches in Lahli, which is a helpful pitch for medium fast bowlers. The presence of three Indian international spinners in our team helped me a lot. ‘Yuzvendra Chahal is India’s leading spinner, while Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav have also played for India. Amit Mishra is the second highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

Tewatiya said about his innings, “When I was not able to hit the shots, I was under pressure but Sanju Samson told me that a big stroke was needed and I was waiting for that.” Sanju Samson played an explosive 85 runs in this match. Asked what captain Steve Smith and coach Andrew McDonald said after the match? Teotia told that he told me that to get back to this point, it requires mental fortitude. He always believed in my ability. Tewatia said that this miraculous victory changed the atmosphere of the dressing room.

