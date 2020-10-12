In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, there was a close fight between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals beat Hyderabad by five wickets in a very tough match. For the first time this season, star spinner Rashid Khan could not manage to win his team.

Rashid Khan bowled in his first three overs as per the team’s expectation. Rashid Khan took two wickets for 11 runs in his first three overs. Captain Warner also expected Rashid Khan to be awesome in the end.

In the last three overs, Rajasthan Royals needed 36 runs to win. Captain Warner expressed confidence in Rashid Khan and invited him to bowl. But Tewatia, who emerged as a stormy batsman this season, came up with something else.

On the first ball of Rashid Khan, Parag gave Tewatiya a strike with a run. Teotia hit a four off the second ball of the 18th over. Tewatiya did not stop here and he hit a four on the next ball as well. After this Tevatiya hit the fourth ball of the 18th over with a four and hit Rashid Khan with a hat-trick of fours.

Rashid Khan made a brilliant comeback on the next two balls. No run came on the fifth ball of the 18th over and only one run came on the last ball. But Rajasthan’s team managed to score 14 runs in the 18th over.

In the next two overs, Rajasthan scored the required 22 runs to win, and secured their third win in the tournament. Tewatia played an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls for Rajasthan Royals.





