Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who played one of the most spectacular innings of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said on Tuesday that the experience of playing with three spinners of the Indian team in domestic cricket earned him incredible potential as a cricketer. Helped to do. Tewatiya, who was battling against Kings XI Punjab in the beginning of his innings, turned the match around by hitting five sixes in an over.

“I play for Haryana and made my Ranji debut in 2013-14,” he said in a pre-match press conference on Wednesday. I played a lot of matches in Lahli which is a helpful pitch for medium pacers. The presence of three Indian international spinners in our team helped me immensely. “Yuzvendra Chahal is India’s leading spinner, while Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav have also played for India.

Tewatia said of his innings, “I was under pressure when I could not hit the shots, but Sanju Samson told me that a big stroke was needed and I was waiting for that.” After scoring 17 runs, he finally added 53 runs in 31 balls.

Asked what captain Steve Smith and coach Andrew McDonald said after the match, he said, “He told me that it takes mental fortitude to return to this stage.” He always believed in my ability. ”Tewatia said that this miraculous victory changed the atmosphere of the dressing room.