In the Indian Premier League season 13, the Delhi Capitals have again secured the first position in the points table by defeating the Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals have won 6 out of 8 matches and are in first place with 12 points and net run rate of +0.990. The team of Mumbai Indians has now moved to second place and Kings XI Punjab remains in the last position in the league as before.

Mumbai Indians team has scored 10 points in 7 matches and the team is in second place with a net run rate of +1.327. The team of Royal Challengers Bangalore is ranked third with a net run rate of 10 points and -0.116.

Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth in seven matches with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.577. At the same time, Sunrisers Hyderabad team is in fifth position with 6 points and net run rate of +0.009 in 8 matches.

Chennai Super Kings are sixth with 6 points and -0.390. Rajasthan Royals is also ranked seventh with 8 points in 6 matches and a net run rate of -0.844. Kings XI Punjab are in the last position with two points and a net run rate of -0.381.

Rabada’s position stronger

No changes have been seen so far in the Orange Cap race. Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul remains in first place with 387 runs in 7 matches, while Mayank Agarwal is in second and du Plessi in third place.

Rabada has strengthened its hold on the Purple Cap. Rabada remains a Purple Cap holder with 18 wickets in 8 matches. At the same time, Archer has reached the second place with 12 wickets in 8 matches. Bumrah is in third place with 11 wickets.

