The points table has changed once again in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League after the match of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Friday. The team of Delhi Capitals has reached the first position in the tournament so far with the highest five wins in 6 matches. Mumbai Indians remain in second place with four wins in 6 matches and a net run rate of +1.488.

Sunrisers Hyderabad held the third position. Hyderabad has three wins and three defeats in the 6th match. Hyderabad have 6 points and the team has a net run rate of +0.232. KKR’s team is in fourth position with 6 points from three wins in 5 matches and a net rate of +0.002.

The team of Royal Challengers Bangalore has also won three out of five matches so far. RCB are in fifth position with 6 points, but the -1.355 run rate is adding to the difficulties ahead of the team. Chennai Super Kings have lost four out of 6 matches and are ranked sixth with just 4 points and a net run rate of -0.371.

Rajasthan Royals had to face defeat against Delhi Capitals by 46 runs. This is the team’s fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament. Rajasthan is at seventh position with 4 points and -1.073 run rate from two wins. The Kings XI Punjab team, which won just one match in the tournament, remains in the last position with two points and a net run rate of -0.431.

No change in Orange Cap race

Kings XI Punjab captain has captured the Orange Cap by scoring 313 runs in the tournament. Du Plessi is second with 299 runs and Mayank Agarwal is third with 282 runs.

Rabada has strengthened her position in the Purple Cap race. Rabada has taken 15 wickets in 6 matches and has retained the Purple Cap. Jasprit Bumrah is second with 11 wickets and Bolt is third with 10 wickets.

IPL 2020 RR Vs DC Highlights: Delhi’s winning streak continues, Rajasthan’s problems increase