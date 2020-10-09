The issue has once again become hot after Indian spinner R Ashwin warned Aaron Finch for manhandling against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin has expressed his intentions by tweeting that this is the last warning about mankanding and if this happens again, he will not miss out on the batsman. Ashwin has now also spoken to Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting about further planning on this issue. He has told that Ricky Ponting has promised him that he will talk to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about fining runs on teams whose batsmen tend to come out too much at the non-striker end.

‘DK did what Dhoni has done to the opposing team’

During the Indian Premier League match last year, Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler after being run out of the line at the non-striker end, making him in the news. He was seen in Dubai on Monday challenging Royal Finals Bangalore opener Aaron Finch. Ashwin said that unless the thieves repent, you cannot stop the theft. I can’t always monitor it. I tagged Ponting in the tweet. He (Ponting) said that he would have asked me (Finch) to run out. He said that the wrong thing is wrong. Ashwin said that he said that he is talking to the ICC committee about the fine. He is really working hard to keep his promise.

Sehwag lashed out at CSK, saying – some batsmen have understood government job

He did so to honor Ponting’s thinking of not dismissing the batsman at the non-striker end, as well as Finch being his teammate. Ashwin said that he (Finch) has been a good friend since the days of Kings XI Punjab, so I took it as a final warning to him. The senior off-spinner also said that at least 10 runs should be deducted as penalty. He said that its punishment should be strict. To do so, fine 10 runs, then no one will do it. Getting the batsman out in this manner is not a matter of skill but the bowlers have no other option.