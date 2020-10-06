Delhi Capitals, who were ranked number one in the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) released in the UAE, defeated Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore unilaterally by 59 runs on Monday. Delhi scored 196 runs in the first play, in response to which RCB could score only 137 runs. From the team, captain Virat Kohli contributed the maximum 43 runs but he could not win his team. Something happened during the Bangalore innings that caught everyone’s attention. In this match, Delhi spinner R Ashwin took one wicket for 26 runs in 4 overs. There was a time during his bowling when the bowler stopped from bowling against RCB batsman Aaron Finch.

Ashwin has dismissed the batsmen who left the crease at the bowling end before the ball was bowled. Aaron Finch stepped out of the crease when Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling. During this, Ashwin stayed there and did not bowl. He did not dismiss Finch, asking him to stay inside the crease. Ashwin however warned the Australian batsman. During the dugout, Delhi coach Ricky Ponting was also seen laughing. There were differences between Ashwin and Ponting ahead of the tournament on the controversial issue of Mankading.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler in the IPL in 2019. Butler was batting tremendously at that time and Punjab needed to take wickets. During this, Butler came out of the crease, which Ashwin took advantage of and dismissed him. However, after this incident, many veteran players criticized Ashwin for his sporting spirit. However, according to ICC rules, it is not wrong to do so.

Before the start of IPL, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting also gave his opinion on the issue. He had said that he would tell his bowlers not to do mankanding. After this, Ashwin again spoke about the rules, then Ricky Ponting agreed with him.

