Mumbai Indians on Friday unilaterally bowled Kolkata Knight Riders for eight wickets in the Indian Premier League match on the back of an aggressive start by Quinton Dickock (78 not out) and captain Rohit Sharma (35) and a 94-run partnership for the first wicket between the two. Beat with. Dickock hit nine fours and three sixes in a 44-ball unbeaten innings. This is Mumbai’s fifth consecutive win in the tournament, leading the team to the first place in the point table. The team has 12 points with six wins in eight matches. In the same match, KKR are in fourth place with eight points.

KKR, batting first, scored 148 for five in 20 overs. Mumbai achieved the target at the loss of two wickets in 16.5 overs. Hours before the match, however, wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down from the post of captain of KKR, focusing on batting. In his place, Morgan has been given the command of the World Cup winning captain of England and Morgan, who is the vice-captain so far in this franchise in the IPL.

KKR’s team battled to score runs till the 18th over of the match, batting first, but Morgan and Pat Cummins added 35 runs in the last two overs to bring the team to a respectable score. During this, Cummins scored an unbeaten partnership of 87 runs for the sixth wicket with captain Eoin Morgan (39 not out), besides playing an unbeaten innings of 53 runs.

Chasing the target, Rohit and Dickock took an aggressive stand from the very first ball. Rohit opened the account on the first ball of the innings with a four against Chris Green. He then hit two consecutive fours in the second over of the famous Krishna. Now it was the turn of Dickock who welcomed Cummins for two consecutive fours in the fourth over.

He hit the first six off Krishna’s ball in the seventh over of the innings and then completed his half-century in 25 balls with a six against Russell in the ninth over. After this Rohit Sharma also hit a gargantuan six off Varun Chakraborty. However, he was caught by wicket keeper Karthik off Shivam Mavi in ​​the 11th over. He scored 35 runs in 36 balls with the help of five fours and a six.