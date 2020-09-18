21 cricketers from IPL playing Australia and England arrived in the UAE from the UK on 17 September. According to the rules, all players and team staff are required to complete a quarantine period of 6 days and three times corona testing after landing in the UAE. Once the report is negative in all three Tests, they can start training with their fellow players in the UAE.

But because these players were already living in bio-bubble, the authorities have decided to reduce their quarantine time to 36 hours. 18 of 21 players will start appearing on the field from Saturday if their corona test report comes negative. However, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins will have to spend the entire 6 days in seclusion. According to a report by Cricinfo, the quarantine period of these three players of Kolkata Knight Riders has been extended in view of the rules regarding Corona in UAE.

A person coming from another country has to stay in isolation for 14 days in Abu Dhabi. Because the KKR players were also in the bio-bubble on the UK tour, officials have reduced their quarantine time. Despite joining the team after 6 days, these three KKR players will be available for selection against Mumbai in their first match on 23 September. He will be examined corona over a 6-day quarantine period. And only after the negative report comes, they will be allowed to go out of their room. As far as the other 18 players are concerned, they will have to go through two rounds of Corona Testing.

Significantly, after a long wait, the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule was released on 6 September and according to tradition, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the first match on 19 September in Abu Dhabi. The world’s largest T20 league is being held this year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in three locations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the increase in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India.

After the inaugural match of the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will be face to face in Dubai on the next day, while on 21 September there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.