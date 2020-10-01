Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada is the highest wicket taker in the Indian Premier League 2020. The young South African fast bowler currently has a purple cap on his head which is given to the IPL’s most successful bowler.Rabada has taken 7 wickets in three matches. Although Mohammed Shami has also taken seven wickets, Rabada is ahead in terms of bowling average and economy.

While Rabada has bowled at 10.71 runs per wicket, Shami averages 11.71. Not only this, Rabada has also been very economical. He bowled at the rate of 6.25 runs per over while Shami bowled 7.45 runs per over.

Rank The player Team The match The wicket BBI economy 1 Kagiso Rabada Delhi capitals 3 7 3/26 6.25 2 Mohammad shami Kings xi punjab 3 7 3/15 7.45 3 Sam karan Chennai Super Kings 3 5 3/33 7.33 4 Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 5 3/18 7.58 5 Trent Bolt Mumbai Indians 3 5 2/30 7.67

Sam Karan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sheldon Cottrell have taken five wickets each and they come after them in this list.

On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will compete and Shami will have a golden opportunity to overtake Rabada.