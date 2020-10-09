In the 22nd match of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs. In this match, apart from Johnny Bairstow of Hyderabad, Nicholas Puran’s explosive innings was in discussion. Nicholas Pooran scored 77 runs in 37 balls with the help of five fours and seven sixes, but he could not win his team the victory. At one point of his innings, Hyderabad captain David Warner was also nervous.

Fastest FIFTY of IPL 2020

Stormy batsman Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab hit a half-century in just 17 balls. This is the fastest fifty of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Apart from this, Kings XI Punjab also has the second fastest half-century in the IPL. Earlier in this season, Rajasthan batsman Sanju Samson had hit the fastest half-century in 19 balls.

Caribbean batsman Nicholas Pooran came on the field to bat when Punjab had lost two wickets for 31 runs. In this match, Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal could not walk, he was dismissed by scoring only nine runs. After that Simran Singh, who came to bat at number three, scored only 11 runs and kept walking on the ball of Khalil Ahmed.

Nicholas Puran, who came out to bat at number four, had some other intention today. He fiercely targeted Hyderabad’s young all-rounder Abdul Samad who came for the 9th over of the innings. In Samad’s over, Puran completed the fifty in just 17 balls, hitting four sixes and a four. This proved to be the most expensive over of the match, with Samad scoring 28 runs in this over. Puran was dismissed for 77 on the last ball of the 15th over. His wicket was taken by the charismatic spinner Rashid Khan.

