The 13th season of the IPL began on Saturday and three-time champions Chennai Super Kings made a winning start by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians. The second league match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab is being played at Dubai.

In this match, Punjab Opener Chris Gayle was not included in the playing-XI. After this, he started trending on social media.

Gayle is known for batting fire. If he is in rhythm, the result of any match can be changed on his own but he was not included in the playing-XI by the Punjab team for their first match.

After this, his fans got angry on social media, who wanted to see him bat after a long time.

Some users justified the Punjab team’s decision.

Punjab’s playing XI– Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper / captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami