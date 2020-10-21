By winning three consecutive matches in IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab have strengthened their position in the point table. On Tuesday, Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets. With this victory, Punjab has reached number 5 in the numerical table. In the IPL 2020, the Punjab team has won four matches in 10 matches. Despite the defeat, Delhi Capitals holds the number one position in the table.

Delhi capitals on top

Delhi Capitals are on top after winning seven matches. At the same time, Mumbai Indians is in the second position. Mumbai’s team has won seven out of nine matches. At number three is Royal Challengers Bangalore which have won six matches. However, he is behind Mumbai on the basis of net run rate. At number four is Kolkata Knight Riders who have registered five wins from nine matches. Chennai Superkings is at the bottom of the IPL table.

Dhawan benefited

KL Rahul has retained his hold on the Orange Cap by scoring 540 runs in 10 matches. Shikhar Dhawan has reached the second place after scoring his second consecutive century in the IPL. He has scored 465 runs in 10 matches with two centuries and two half-centuries so far. Mayank Agarwal is third with 398 runs and Du Plessi is on fourth position with 375 runs, while Virat Kohli is in fifth place with 347 runs.

Purple Cap Status

In the Purple Cap race, Rabada has strengthened her position more than ever. Rabada is in first place with 21 wickets in 10 matches. On the second place is Mohammad Shami of Kings XI Punjab who has taken 16 wickets. Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is now at number three. He has taken 15 wickets in 9 matches. Number four is Jofra Archer, who has taken 13 wickets in the tournament so far.

RCB vs KKR: Kolkata needs victory to reach playoff, these players from Bangalore will be threatened

Dhoni did not show enthusiasm among Chennai Super Kings youth, Srikanth furious at Captain Cool