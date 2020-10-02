The four-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians team played a tremendous game, taking lessons from their previous defeat on Thursday and beating Kings XI Punjab by a huge margin of 48 runs in a strong performance in the match played in Abu Dhabi. For Mumbai, captain Rohit Sharma scored the highest score of 70 runs. In the last over, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya batted briskly, bringing the team score to 190. Chasing the target of 192 runs, Kings 11 Punjab team could score 143 runs losing 8 wickets in the prescribed 20 overs. Nicholas Puran scored the most runs for Punjab. Strongly in-form KL Rahul could not do much in this match. After the match, he has told where the team went wrong.

Rahul said after the match that I would not say that it is a frustrating defeat, but disappointment. He said that we could have won three out of four matches. We made some mistakes in this match. Hopefully we will play strongly in the next matches. Another bowler is needed or an all-rounder who can both bat and bowl. We will decide together with the coaches.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal did not bat in today’s match. The result of this was that the entire team was able to score 143 runs after losing eight wickets in 20 overs while they had a target of 192 runs to win. Mumbai Indians registered a resounding victory by 48 runs and with that, they have reached the top straight from the number-6 in the point table. Kings XI Punjab has slipped to number six.

The IPL point table is also becoming very exciting with every match. At present, five teams have four points in their account, Mumbai Indians have reached the top on the basis of better net runrate. Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab are the two teams that have played four matches, all the other teams have played three matches so far.

