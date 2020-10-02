On Thursday, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians faced Kings XI Punjab under the captaincy of KL Rahul. In this match, Mumbai beat Punjab by 48 runs unilaterally on the basis of a brilliant game of first batsmen and then bowlers. Along with this, the team has also captured the number one position in the point table. In this match, Mumbai scored a strong score of 191 runs on the back of innings of captain Rohit Sharma and then Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. In response, the Punjab team could score only 143 runs in the scheduled overs. For Mumbai, Pollard and Pandya batting in the last over and got around 90 runs in the last five overs. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has been taunted by this bowling of Punjab bowlers.

Former India Dhundhar opener Virender Sehwag spoke about the match in his Instagram video ‘Veeru Ki Saathi’. He said in the meantime that Punjab bowlers James Neesham, Mohammed Shami and Krishnappa Gautam got a Diwali sale for the Mumbai batsmen. In the last five overs, Mumbai scored around 90 runs, leaving Moomantum out of the hands of Punjab and went towards Mumbai Indians. Sehwag further said, ‘Today our boom-boom i.e. Jaspreet Bumrah also came after drinking hard tea, whose missile victim Mayank Agarwal.’

Talking about Rohit Sharma, Sehwag told that, ‘Bada Pav Rohit Sharma thought that today he will have to go to gym, that is to play big innings. As soon as Ishaan Kishan returned after 12-13 overs, Rohit started to deal in fours and sixes. Calling Hardik Pandya a ‘Kung Fu Pandaya’, Sehwag said that Pandya and Kieron Pollard were waiting for a ‘good day’ and they took it well as soon as this opportunity came. The batting of both these players proved to be a ‘time of Rahukal’ for Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul.

