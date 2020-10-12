The 13th season of the Indian Premier League saw a clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Rishabh Pant did not get a place in this match in the team of Delhi Capitals. But now the real reason for Rishabh Pant’s exit is coming out. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyash Iyer has informed about the injury of Rishabh Pant.

According to the information revealed, the difficulties of Delhi Capitals facing a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians are going to increase. Shreyash Iyer said, “Rishabh Pant could not play in the match against Mumbai due to injury. Rishabh Pant’s injury is a bit serious and doctors have advised him to rest for at least a week. ”

Shreyash Iyer did not give any information about the return of Rishabh Pant. He said, “Nothing can be said about Pant’s return.” He has been asked to rest for a week. We will decide to return only after seeing his fitness. ”

It is clear from Shreyash Iyer’s statement that Rishabh Pant will no longer play at least two more matches. Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals on October 14 and the team will face Chennai Super Kings on October 18. Pant is unlikely to play in both these matches.

On 20 October, Delhi Capitals have to play a match against Kings XI Punjab. Rishabh Pant may return in this match. However, the relief for Delhi is that Pant has not dropped out of the entire tournament. In Pant’s absence, Delhi’s team can only give Alex Carey as a wicket-keeper batsman.

Another major setback for cricket due to Kovid 19, Popular League will not be organized

IPL 2020: Shreyesh Iyer is very disappointed with the defeat, told where the team missed