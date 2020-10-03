Sunrisers Hyderabad’s two young players – Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg – played an interesting record on Friday against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), sharing a 77-run partnership. The pair became the youngest joint partnership in the IPL by more than 50 runs.Combining the age of both Priyam and Abhishek, it is 39 years 335 days and together they became the youngest pair to have shared more than 50 runs.

Prior to the pairing of Priyam and Abhishek, the record was in the name of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, who shared a 72-run partnership against Hyderabad in a total of 40 years and 39 days.

With the help of this pair, Hyderabad scored a score of 164 for five in front of Chennai. Chennai’s team, however, missed the target. Despite Ravindra Jadeja’s half-century and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten 47, Chennai could only reach 157. Garg scored 51 runs in 26 balls with the help of 6 fours and 1 six, while Abhishek scored 31 off 24 balls. His innings included four fours and a six.