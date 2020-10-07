The team of Delhi Capitals is showing amazing performance in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Delhi has lost only one of the four matches played in the tournament. The great form of opener Prithvi Shaw has contributed to the success of Delhi. According to experts, Shaw has changed his technique. Shaw has come towards the off-stump and has given himself a chance to open and run in the leg side.

Prithvi Shaw has scored two half-centuries in five matches in IPL-13 and once missed a half-century by eight runs. This time his average is better than last time. His average is 22.06 last year and 27.22 in 2018. This season his average is close to 35.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has said that Shaw is analyzing his game. The former Australian captain said, “Shaw’s back foot was moving away from the off-stump and he made up for it by coming towards the off-stump.”

Ponting said during the match played against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, “He is technically very good. He plays well against fast bowling and spin bowling. He made this change to play. He again gave us good Started. “

Former captain and chief selector of the Indian team, Dilip Vengsarkar said that such changes are very important for T20 cricket. Vengsarkar said, “He is a very talented batsman who has both on-side and off-side shots. Such a change is necessary for this format as well as looking at the bowler on which line he bowls and the field placement.” What is, therefore also important. “

In the power play, the fine leg stays up, so by coming on a little off side you get more chances to run. However, Vengarsakar said that it should not be like a firm rule.

The former Mumbai batsman said, “You should make a strategy according to the bowling line and fielding apart from length. Such changes can be made at the crease. They also have shots at the off stump. When you make changes, you It should not be forgotten that you also have strong sides and should not be forgotten. “

