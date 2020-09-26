The Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs on Friday, thanks to an impressive half-century by young opener Prithvi Sau (64) and a superb performance by the bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada. It gave Delhi its second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After this victory, the team had a lot of fun. Not only this, Prithvi Sau, the hero of the match during the party danced fiercely.The video of her dance and party has been shared by Delhi Capitals on Twitter. In the video, the team players are seen cutting the cake and having fun. Explain that in the match, Delhi scored 175 for three wickets after being invited to bat first. After this, Chennai were stopped for 131 runs for seven wickets. In the match he was Sav (64 off 43 balls, 9 sixes a six), giving a strong start of 94 runs with Shikhar Dhawan (35 from 27 balls, three fours, one six) to lead Delhi to a big score of 175 runs. .

After their good start, Rishabh Pant (37 not out from 25 balls) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26 off 22 balls) also shared a 58-run partnership for the third wicket. On the one hand, while Savu easily put his shots on the field, the fifth FIFT career of IPL career, on the other hand the other batsmen struggled to play shots. The match could only take 3 sixes in total.

Most of the boundary was also named after the Earth. He hit 9 fours and 1 six. At the same time, Chennai batsmen could not walk in the second match in a row. For him, Faf Duplessis scored the most 43 runs after getting two lives. This is Chennai’s second consecutive defeat. Rabada (three for 26) and Nortje (two for 21) were successful bowlers for Delhi. Both his spinners Akshar Patel (1 for 18) and Amit Mishra (23 runs from four overs) bowled tight.