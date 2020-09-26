Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer credited the entire team’s easy win over Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs on Friday, saying that he considered himself a lucky captain in the presence of fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Enrich Nortje. Delhi scored 175 for three after being invited to bat first and then restricted Chennai to 131 for seven. The highlight of Delhi’s innings was Prithvi Shaw’s 64 runs and he was also adjudged Man of the Match while Kagiso Rabada (three for 26) and Enrich Norje (two for 21) made an impact in the bowling.

Iyer said that I am lucky to have fast bowlers like Rabada and Nortje in our team. They do not need to tell what to do. It is important for the team to perform as a unit and enjoy each other’s success. He said that we had decided to win easily. We had decided to assess the circumstances well. The wicket was playing slow. The way the openers started, it boosted our morale and we also finished well.

Delhi’s fielding, however, was not good and missed a few easy catches. Iyer, however, defended his fielders. Iyer said that it is not easy to catch because the light falls on the eyes. In such a situation, you are not able to guess the ball correctly on some occasions. You are not sure where to stand to catch you.

Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeared disappointed with the batsmen’s failure in the second consecutive match and said that a seven-day break would help him find the shortcomings. Dhoni said that I do not think it was a good match for us. There was no dew but the wicket slowed down a bit. Our batting department has a slight shortfall and is going to hurt. Increasing run rate due to slow start increases pressure. We have to solve it.

He said that we will get a chance to rest for the next seven days and we have to come back with a clear picture. (Ambati) Team balance will be improved by Rayudu’s return to the next match. Dhoni was also not happy with the performance of his bowlers. He said that if you look at the bowling department, then there is lack of consistency among them. Rayudu should play in the next match and only then can we think of landing with the extra bowler.

Man of the match Shaw said that initially you have to see what the wicket is like. Initially it is important to play field shot. Last year too I was hitting the ball well but made some mistakes. We started off slow but we knew we could make up for it when the wicket happened. The wicket was better than our previous match.