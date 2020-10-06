India’s leading fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. This has certainly dealt a big blow to his team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a thigh hamstring on October 2 while putting the 19th over of the innings against Chennai Super Kings. In this over, he could throw only one ball and after that, the faltering pavilion returned. In place of Bhubaneswar, the Hyderabad team has included Prithviraj Yara, playing for Andhra Pradesh.

21-year-old Prithviraj is a left arm pacer who does not have much experience in playing domestic cricket. He was included in the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders last year. The pacer made a memorable debut in first-class cricket against Tamil Nadu in 2017-18. Impacting his line length and fast, Prithvi took a total of six wickets in the match which included three wickets in both innings.

Prithviraj has also represented Andhra Pradesh at junior level. His specialty of taking wickets in the short format of cricket makes him different from the rest. Along with Paes, he also has a variety which is his major weapon in limited overs cricket. Prithviraj’s dream debut has also been in the IPL. Playing for KKR, he got a chance to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In this, he had come very close to taking the wicket of England’s flamboyant batsman Johnny Bairstow but Cariappa gave up his catch. He did not give up after this and in his new spell of the match, he took the valuable wicket of Hyderabad captain David Warner. After this match, he did not get a chance in the next few matches. He played his second match against Rajasthan but he could not impress with his performance and lobbed 28 runs in two overs.

