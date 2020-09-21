There was a dispute over umpiring in the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab (KIngs XI Punjab) played on Sunday in IPL-13 and on this, Punjab team’s mistress Preity Zinta Got angry Chasing a target of 158 runs, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan were batting during the 19th over of Punjab’s innings. Jordan’s run in the same over gave a short run, but Jordan’s bat was completely beyond the crease as seen in the replay.On this, Preity took out the tweet cup. The actress wrote, ‘I traveled to this place with great enthusiasm during this procession, it was a quarantine for six days and got five Kovid tests. If the technology cannot be used, what is the benefit? It is time that the BCCI should introduce new rules. This cannot happen every year. ‘

In another tweet, Priti wrote, “I believe in humbly accepting defeat and win and accept the spirit of the game, but it is also necessary to demand a change in policy to improve the game. What has happened has happened and it is necessary to move forward. So I am going ahead and am positive as always. ‘