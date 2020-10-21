To encourage the Kings XI Punjab team in the 13th season of the IPL being played in the UAE, the team’s co-owner Preity Zinta is present in the UAE these days and is seen cheering the team in every match. This season of IPL is being played in bio-secure bubble environment due to Corona virus. Many people do not know what are the rules inside the bio bubble and what things the players have to take care of. In such a situation, Preity Zinta has shared a video on her Twitter handle and she has shown how you have to live inside the bio bubble and how your corona test is done.

People ask me what’s an IPL team bio bubble? It’s a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 4 days, staying in ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant, gym & stadium. A big thanks2 #BCCI, KXIP staff & @SofitelDXBPalm 4all their efforts 2 keep us safe & productive🙏 #Ting4#pzipldiaries pic.twitter.com/k0pX3InQT7 – Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 20, 2020

Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capilts’ team by 5 wickets in a thrilling match played in Dubai on Tuesday. For Punjab, Nicholas Puran batted brilliantly and scored 53 runs in 28 balls. Punjab has won 4 matches so far in 10 matches played this season, while the team has lost in 6 matches.