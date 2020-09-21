Kings XI Punjab players and team co-owner Bollywood actress Preity Zinta have appealed against on-field umpire Nitin Menon’s disputed ‘short run’ call at crucial times during the IPL match against Delhi Capiltals, while former players have called for the right results. Demanded greater use of technology. Before the match went to the super over, TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon hit Chris Jordan for a ‘short run’ off the third ball of the 19th over. However, it was clear from TV replays that Jordan’s bat was within the crease when he completed the first run.

Preity Zinta said that I always believe in accepting victory or defeat with sportsmanship but a change in rules is needed. Whatever has passed, it has passed but it should not happen in future. On this, Menon, who was umpiring at the time, said that Jordan has not reached the crease, which added the same run to Mayank Agarwal and Punjab’s score. The judgment was not changed despite having technical evidence. Punjab needed 13 runs in the last over and Agarwal scored 12 runs off the first three balls. Punjab’s team was one run behind and the match went to a super over in which Delhi won.

I traveled enthusiastically during a pandemic, did 6 days of quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one short run hit me hard. What's the point of technology if it cannot be used? It's time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip

Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon said that we have appealed the match referee. Man can be at fault but it has no place in a world class tournament like IPL. That one run could deprive us of the playoffs. He said that defeat is a defeat. this is unfair. It is expected that the rules will be reviewed so that there is no scope for such a mistake. However, the appeal is unlikely to result because under IPL Rule 2.12 (the umpire’s decision), the umpire can change the decision only if these changes are made immediately. Also, the umpire’s decision is final.