In the IPL (Indian Premier League) match on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB defeated the Chennai Super Kings thanks to the unbeaten 90-run knock of captain Virat Kohli. Royal Challengers won the toss and scored 169 runs for four wickets against Chennai Super Kings. During this time, Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma, who was present in the studio, did a flying kiss on her husband’s excellent batting. Seeing the picture of this reaction of Anushka, it also became viral on social media, on which many comments are also being made.

Anushka’s style captured in cameras

During the match, when Virat Kohli completed the half century, his wife Anushka Sharma, enjoying the match at the stadium, cheered him by flying. At the same time, this special style of Anushka did not take long despite being captured in the cameras. After this, when Virat started returning after playing an unbeaten and smoky innings of 90 runs, Anushka sat in the audience gallery and thus she greeted her husband’s magnificent innings.

What a picture, What a moment. !! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma ❤️ !! pic.twitter.com/50deNd1djS – CricketMAN2 (@ man4_cricket) October 10, 2020

Chennai Super Kings lost for the 5th time this season

Let us know that on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 169 runs for 4 wickets only due to the 90-run aggressive innings of captain Virat Kohli against Chennai Super Kings. Kohli hit 4 fours and 4 sixes in 52 balls during his innings. At the same time, Chennai’s team could score only 132 runs by losing 8 wickets in 20 overs. Significantly, in this season of IPL, Chennai Super Kings have suffered a defeat for the fifth time on Saturday, while half of their journey (7 matches) has also been completed in the tournament.

Kohli has scored the most runs in IPL

On the other hand, Kohli has also become the first batsman in the world to score 6000 T-20 runs for a single team. Kohli’s name has also been recorded in IPS scoring 5635 runs. Please tell that the record of scoring the most runs in the IPL is in the name of Virat Kohli.

read this also

Virat Kohli created history, became the first batsman to achieve a very special place