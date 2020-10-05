The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has not been anything special yet. The team started the tournament with a win, but then lost in three consecutive matches. After this, the team made a great comeback in the match played against Kings XI Punjab on 4 October and won by 10 wickets. Before this match, the top-order of CSK was getting flopped and the middle order was under great pressure. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also failing to win the team, after which he was the target of critics. Pragyan Ojha has now come out in support of Dhoni, he said that one person cannot do everything.

CSK won the match against Punjab by 10 wickets, Sakshi gave such a reaction

This season, both Dhoni’s batting and captaincy were questioned, and in addition to his fitness, critics were also targeted. Former cricket Ojha has come out in support of Dhoni. He said on Sports Today, ‘In a team game, a single person cannot do everything. If he cannot captain the team, scoring runs alone, everyone will have to contribute. He further said, ‘If the team had not lost the wickets in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad or if Kedar Jadhav had done the batting as the team wanted him, then I don’t think Dhoni would have played so defensively in Rashid Khan’s overs. , Because he could not lose his wicket.

Watson hits 101 meters six, Pollard tops list, Dhoni not named

Ojha said, ‘If Dhoni had lost his wicket, you would not have seen Jadeja’s half-century, he could have made a half-century because Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at the other end. Dhoni has given his best at every stage. Shane Watson scored a knockout 83 and Faf du Plessi scored 87 against Kings XI Punjab and the team registered a resounding win by 10 wickets. In this way CSK’s defeat order was also broken. With this win, CSK has moved up from the last position to sixth position in the points table.