Dubai: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting believes that playing in the ‘second half’ of the Indian Premier League will be more challenging as the UAE pitches will slow down. Giving the example of the victory against Rajasthan Royals last Wednesday, he said that a score close to 160 runs will also prove to be good.

Delhi Capitals are close to reaching the play-off position with 12 points and two wins in the next six matches will ensure the team for the final week of the tournament. Ponting said, “One thing I have been telling the players from the beginning of this tournament is that I want us to play our best cricket not in the beginning part of the tournament but in the back half. ”

The former Australian captain had predicted before the start of the tournament that as the tournament progressed, the pitches would start slowing down. He was right. He said, “The pitches have started to slow down, I think the Rajasthan Royals match also proved as she could not chase the target of 160 runs.” ”

@RickyPonting praises the efforts of the boys for hanging in despite a shaky start

Delhi Capitals team is performing brilliantly in IPL 2020. Delhi has played 8 matches so far this IPL season, out of which it has won 6. At the same time, he has to face defeat in 2. Delhi Capitals topped the points table with 12 points. Delhi is one of the teams considered to be a strong contender for the title.

