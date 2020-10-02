Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard said after adding 67 runs in the last 23 balls with Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab, he said he knew anything was possible in the final four overs. Man of the match Pollard said, ‘You have to play according to the situation. Looking at the bowlers, we have to decide how many runs can be scored in each over.

Pointing to the rain of runs, he said, ‘Today Hardik came and showed his strength. We know anything is possible in the last four overs. ‘ Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul admitted that he would have to field an extra bowler. He said after the third defeat, “I would not say that it is a frustrating defeat but disappointment.”

IPL: 3 players who take on Kings XI Punjab against Mumbai Indians, two are big names

He said, ‘We could have won three out of four matches. We made some mistakes in this match. Hopefully we will play strongly in the next matches. Another bowler is needed or an all-rounder who can both bat and bowl. We will decide together with the coaches.

KXIP vs MI IPL 2020: Rahul Chahar who trapped Punjab in spin on victory?

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said that his team took advantage of Punjab’s weak bowling in the death overs. He said, ‘We did not have a good start, but looking at the bowling of Punjab, we were hoping that we would make up for it. Pollard and Hardik performed well and it was nice to see them in form.