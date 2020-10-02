new Delhi: In the Indian Premier League on Thursday, Mumbai Indians defeated Kings Eleven Punjab by 48 runs. In this match, all-rounder Kieron Pollard won the hearts of all the fans once again with his batting. Pollard added 67 runs in the last 23 balls with Hardik Pandya in the match against Punjab. After this strong performance, he said that he knew that anything is possible in the last four overs.

Man of the match Pollard said, “You have to play according to the situation. Seeing the bowlers, decide how many runs can be scored in each over. ”He said that today Hardik came and showed his strength. We know that anything is possible in the last four overs.

In the match, Kieron Pollard hit four sixes in the last over of K Gautam. He scored 47 runs in his 20-ball innings thanks to four sixes and three fours. During this, Hardik Pandya also supported him well. Hardik scored 30 runs off 10 balls with the help of two sixes and three fours.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said that his team took advantage of Punjab’s weak bowling in the death overs. He said, “We did not have a good start, but looking at the bowling of Punjab, we had anticipated that we will make up for it.” Pollard and Hardik performed well and it was good to see them in form.

After winning against Punjab, Mumbai Indians has now reached the first position in the IPL season 13 table. Mumbai has won two out of four matches and lost two. At the same time, Punjab is at sixth position with three out of four defeats.

